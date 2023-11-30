Variety's Actors on Actors featured MCU actors, Barbenheimer, and more in this year's lineup that will air on TV and be featured in print.

A new season of Variety's Actors on Actors is coming, featuring MCU reunions, Barbenheimer, and more.

The four-part series will debut on PBS SoCal on January 11, followed by encores across the country, Variety stated. Additionally, it will be on newsstands on December 6.

Actors on Actors lineup

This year features quite a few well-known actors, from Barbie, Oppenheimer, and the MCU.

One lineup in particular brings Barbenheimer back into the spotlight. It will feature Margot Robbie from Barbie and Cillian Murphy from Oppenheimer.

ACTORS ON ACTORS

SEASON 19 Robert Downey Jr. + Mark Ruffalo

Cillian Murphy + Margot Robbie

Emily Blunt + Anne Hathaway

Rachel Zegler + Halle Bailey

Emma Stone + Bradley Cooper

Jeffrey Wright + Taraji P. Henson

Michael Fassbender + Carey Mulligan

Jacob Elordi + Colman… pic.twitter.com/l5Um2KEFOk — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2023

Robbie played the iconic Mattel doll in the movie alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. Meanwhile, Murphy played J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer.

This all brings back memories from the summer when Barbenheimer was a massive online movie showdown. It was a meme and more about what movie to watch first, what was better, and so forth, according to the AP.

The social media content helped both films fuel their status as popular films, and they both emerged successful. Both movies came out around the same time, so it was a decision on which one to go to the theaters and check out first.

Along with Barbenheimer, the MCU will be on Actors on Actors. This includes Robert Downy Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

Downy Jr. is famous for portraying Iron Man as Tony Stark. Ruffalo was Bruce Banner, The Incredible Hulk.

The MCU reunion, Barbenheimer, and other performers in the Actors on Actors series from Varitey should be a not-miss for any film fanatic. Be sure to tune in to the show in January or grab a print issue in December.