The budding Ms. Marvel star just named dropped who she would want to see team up in the future of the MCU and it's amazing.

Iman Vellani, the vibrant force behind Kamala Khan's portrayal in the MCU, has unveiled her anticipation for the potential team-ups and interactions between young superheroes, signaling the imminent formation of the Young Avengers within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Screenrant reveals.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Vellani expressed her excitement about the diverse storytelling possibilities arising from the open-ended narratives of the younger characters within the MCU. Specifically, she highlighted her eagerness to witness Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, collaborate with fellow burgeoning heroes like America Chavez and Elijah Bradley, alias Patriot.

The recent developments in “The Marvels” hinted at Kamala Khan's pivotal role in assembling the Young Avengers, with her already recruiting Kate Bishop and musing over the possibility of Cassie Lang joining their ranks. Vellani's enthusiasm for the potential interactions between characters transcends the confines of the traditional superhero narrative, expressing a desire to explore the dynamic connections and camaraderie among these emerging heroes.

Vellani emphasized the allure of exploring uncharted territories within the MCU, envisioning unique pairings and team-ups that span beyond the conventional hero alliances. The groundwork laid throughout the Multiverse Saga, incorporating new heroes into the MCU's expansive tapestry, further solidifies the imminent emergence of the Young Avengers.

Unlike some other aspirants who are inspired by the Avengers and aspire to join their ranks, Kamala Khan's journey distinguishes her as someone who not only dreams of being an Avenger but has actively worked alongside Nick Fury and received guidance from the hero who catalyzed the formation of the Avengers.