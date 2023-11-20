Margot Robbie called her Barbie director, Greta Gerwig, a game-changer in a recent panel conversation with Deadline.

Greta Gerwig has gotten some game-changing praise from Margot Robbie for her work on Barbie.

During a panel for Deadline, Robbie spoke about Gerwig and Barbie.

“I definitely didn't want to try and make a puff piece Barbie. I wanted us to run at the scary things as much as we celebrated the wonderful things,” Robbie said. “That's exactly why I went after Greta, because I was like, ‘She would do that.'”

Gerwig did end up directing the film, which is one of 2023's biggest success stories. Robbie didn't want that to go under the radar and took time to praise her.

“I'll just jump in and say what Greta is too humble to say,” she said. “She has literally changed the game. From now on, it's different because of what she's done. It’s massive. And someone is going to come forward with another original idea that requires a big budget, and there’s going to be a female lead, and they’re going to point to Barbie and say, ‘But that made money.’ Everyone’s gonna go, ‘Oh, right we’re gonna have to green light this.’ And that’s amazing.”

Prior to Barbie, Greta Gerwig was known for her roles in Frances Ha, To Rome with Love, and Isle of Dogs. Her solo directorial debut came in 2017 with Lady Bird. The film launched her into stardom as the film received five Oscar nominations. She would go on to direct Little Women and then Barbie, while also producing the latter with Margot Robbie. Gerwig also co-wrote the script for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White with Erin Cressida Wilson.