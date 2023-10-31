Barbie included a jab at the “Snyder Cut” in its script. An early draft of the script originally had lines about Ridley Scott and Blade Runner.

A film buff's dream

Speaking to Variety, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach discussed earlier versions of Barbie. “One of the Barbies says to Ken, ‘Oh my god, I never would have realized Deckard was a replicant,'” Gerwig recalled with a laugh. “Then when she gets unbrainwashed, there's a version where she said, ‘I liked the voiceover. I needed it to help me understand what was happening. Nobody's following this.'”

Furthermore, Scott was written in as a cameo. He ended up declining the offer to appear in the film. “It wasn't making fun of him. We loved him as we love all of our references,” Baumbach enforced, with Gerwig adding, “Every reference we had was out of love. We love Sly Stallone. Everything was a lighters-up tribute.”

The voiceover that the Barbie script initially referenced is seen in one of the many Blade Runner cuts. The one with Harrison Ford's dialogue is difficult to track down, but if you find it on YouTube, you can hear a clearly annoyed Ford doing his lines.

Ridley Scott will be releasing his next feature film, Napoleon, later this month. The Paramount-Apple production will hit theaters on November 22.

Ultimately, they went with the “Snyder Cut” line — a subtle jab at another Warner Bros property. And it's unlikely they'd change anything in hindsight. The film grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office.