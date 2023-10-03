After a historic box office run, Barbie has set its Blu-ray and DVD release date.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie film will be coming to home media formats on October 17. The film has been out on digital platforms for a few weeks now, but fans of physical media can finally bring it home very soon.

During its record-breaking box office run, Barbie smashed numerous records. Gerwig's film became the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman — beating Wonder Woman's previous record.

To date, Barbie has grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide. It came out on July 19, right alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The double feature created the pop culture phenomenon, “Barbenheimer.”

Margot Robbie played the titular role in the film. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery after questioning her mortality. Ryan Gosling joins her on this journey as Ken.

Additionally, a number of A-list actors were in the ensemble. Some Barbie variants included Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, and Alexandra Shipp. For Ken, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and John Cena were some of the actors. Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell also appear in the film.

After such a big success, it's great to see that Barbie is finally hitting home media formats. Warner Bros played the long game with the release, with the home media release coming nearly three full months after its initial theatrical premiere. Once it's out, it's onto waiting for the inevitable sequel.

Barbie will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 17.