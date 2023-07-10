The Barbie film is less than two weeks away, and among the A-list ensemble are Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey, who share some resemblance. The former has opened up about the reason that the latter was cast in Greta Gerwig's film.

Even Robbie is aware of this comparison as she revealed to BuzzFeed Celeb: “I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey,” Robbie said.

Margot Robbie thought it would be fun to have her twin Emma Mackey in Barbie 🥰.

That did play a part in why Mackey was cast in Barbie. “And she plays one of the Barbies in the movie because Greta and I thought it would be funny. We were going to do like, this whole joke about us looking similar… and then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, ‘We don't actually look that similar.' Like when she's got her brown hair, and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar. So, we didn't put that joke in the movie,” Robbie revealed.

She concluded with a hilarious response to those who go so far as confusing the two that they actually compliment her on Sex Education. “But, when people come up and say, ‘I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say, ‘Thank you. Thank you so much,”

Margot Robbie stars in Barbie as the main titular doll. Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and the aforementioned Emma Mackey all play variants of the doll. Ryan Gosling plays the main version of Ken while Kinglsey Ben-Adir, John Cena, and Simu Liu are just a few of the actors who play a version of the iconic doll.

Barbie will be released on July 21.