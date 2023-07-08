Actor Michael Cera found himself left out of the group chat among the Kens from Greta Gerwig's upcoming film featuring Barbie dolls. During an interview, Simu Liu revealed that all the Kens decided to start a group chat with the Barbies to show support without being overbearing. However, Cera admitted he was omitted from the conversation due to his choice of using a flip phone, Yahoo reports.

The cast of ‘BARBIE’ had a group chat, but it didn’t include Michael Cera. “I don’t have an iPhone myself, I have a flip phone.” pic.twitter.com/ZoMCEV3uJO — BRIANMICHAELSETH (@BRIANMIKESETH) July 8, 2023

In an interview for People's Barbie special issue, Michael Cera humorously explained that he doesn't have an iPhone and instead uses a flip phone. He acknowledged that he was fine with not being part of the group chat, mentioning that his character, Allan, is in his own little world.

Cera had previously discussed his preference for a flip phone lifestyle, sharing that while others may have resented him for this choice in the past, people now express envy. He made the conscious decision to stick with a flip phone because he felt a sense of fear about losing control of his waking life. Cera recounted an experience with a friend who was constantly typing emails on their Blackberry during a meal, leaving him feeling lonely and bored. This early aversion to smartphones influenced his decision.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Cera may be missing out on the meme game and other interactions in the Barbie group chat, he remains steadfast in his choice to stick with a flip phone. Speculation surrounds whether or not he is aware of Ryan Gosling's assumed on-point meme game.

The story highlights Cera's unique approach to technology and his ability to find humor in being left out of the digital conversations happening among his fellow Kens. Despite his absence from the group chat, Cera continues to navigate his own little world in his own unique way.