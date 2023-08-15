This Halloween is destined to be dominated by Barbie and Ken costumes. Ryan Gosling, who portrays the latter in Greta Gerwig's film, is excited to see people dress up as him.

In a resurfaced interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of The Gray Man last year, Gosling said, “This is my dream. I've always wanted to make a character that people might go out for Halloween as. I was actually in an elevator the other day shooting Barbie and I was in my cowboy costume and a guy got in and he said, ‘You know, I'm going out as that for Halloween' and it was a great moment.”

He continued, “I hope that's true and I hope they have multiple choices.”

It is looking likely that Barbie and Ken costumes will be the hot ticket item this Halloween. Given the film's success, it's hard to imagine the hype not continuing into the fall. There are also a ton of Kens in the film, so as Gosling said, there will be a bevy of outfits to choose from.

Ryan Gosling is just one of the many Ken actors in Barbie. Greta Gerwig's film features a bunch of variants of both Barbie and Ken. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, and Scott Evans are a few of the Ken actors. Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa are some of the Barbie actresses.

The Barbie film has grossed nearly $1.2 billion to date and looks poised to become the highest-grossing film of the year — dethroning The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.35 billion).

Barbie is in theaters now.