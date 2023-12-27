Barbra Streisand wants to style however she wishes and has been for a long time now

Barbra Streisand, the iconic 81-year-old singer, actress, and director, is defying ageist norms in the realm of fashion. In a recent interview with The New York Times, she emphatically asserted that age should not dictate one's choice of attire, advocating for people to express themselves freely and wear whatever makes them comfortable on any given day, People reports.

Barbra Streisand, 81, is ‘too old to care’ if you think she dresses provocatively https://t.co/3Ya7qH53C8 pic.twitter.com/XSCzJEfYTK — Page Six (@PageSix) December 27, 2023

Streisand, known for her multi-hyphenate talents, revealed that early in her career, she grappled with fear in showcasing her sensual side. However, as she candidly shared, those inhibitions no longer constrain her. “I was too afraid to be seen that way at that time. Now I'm too old to care,” she expressed, highlighting her evolved perspective on self-expression.

The legendary artist recounted how, as a young rising star, she felt uncomfortable donning revealing clothing or participating in photoshoots that emphasized her sensual side. Today, however, Streisand's outlook has transformed, and she embraces the freedom to express herself authentically, unburdened by societal expectations linked to age.

In a notable example of her fearless approach to fashion, Streisand posed for the cover of W Magazine in 2016, wearing nothing but a white button-down shirt, tie, high heels, and a blazer slung over one shoulder. The avant-garde shoot, with “no pants, just legs,” exemplified her unapologetic stance on defying conventional norms.

Despite a career steeped in singing and acting, Streisand's impact on the fashion world has been substantial, paralleling her success in other realms. Her memoir, “My Name Is Barbra,” released in November, offers a behind-the-scenes look at her decades-long career, providing insights into her life and the creative choices she made.

Through her fearless fashion choices and unapologetic self-expression, Barbra Streisand stands as a trailblazer challenging ageism, reminding the world that style knows no bounds.