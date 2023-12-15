EGOT Barbra Streisand adds one more to her already impressive list of awards: SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

Oscar- and Emmy-winning multi-hyphenate Barbra Streisand will receive the 2024 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, Deadline reported.

SAG-AFTRA gives the honor to artists to recognize their career achievements, humanitarian accomplishments and “the finest ideals of the actin profession,” will bre presented on Feb. 24 during the 30th SAG Awards.

Streisand recently released her memoir My Name is Barbra last month.

The EGOT winner received two Oscars (Best Actress for 1968's Funny Girl and Best Original Song for 1976's A Star Is Born), four Emmys, 10 Grammys and in 1970, a Tony Award in for Star of the Decade. The last Tony came after Streisand was nominated for the musicals 1962's I Can Get It For You Wholesale and her acting debut and originating the role of Fanny Brice in the stage adaptation of 1964's Funny Girl.

In 1963, she won her first Grammys for her debut The Barbra Streisand Album. Streisand has 46 Grammy nominations for 80 albums. She's the only recording artist to achieve a number one album in decade of the last 60 years. She also won Emmys for singing her songs on her own TV variety shows and specials for three separate decades.

In film, she was the first woman to write, direct, produce and star in a major film production for 1983's Yentl. Her directing debut earned five Academy Award nominations. Her two other directorial efforts are 1991's Prince of Tides (seven Oscar nominations) and 1996's The Mirror Has Two Faces.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a press release on Wednesday, “Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry.”

“From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra’s ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary,” she continued in the release.

Streisand stated, “Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Streisand's other honors are Golden Globe's Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1999, an AFI Life Achievement Award in 2001, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2008, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to her by Barack Obama in 2015.

Netflix will air the 30th SAG Awards live on Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The nominations will be announced on Jan. 10.