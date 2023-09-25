FC Barcelona's squad depth will be tested for at least the next month or so after sources reveal an unfortunate injury update for star midfielder Frenkie de Jong. de Jong had to exit their 3-2 win over Celta Vigo last Saturday afternoon in the first half, giving way for Gavi after the 26-year old Dutchman suffered an ankle injury.

According to Sam Marsden, Barcelona correspondent for ESPN, de Jong will miss at least a month of action after suffering an “injury to the tibiofibular syndesmosis in his right ankle”. As a result of this untimely injury, the Dutchman could end up missing the all-important El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 28.

With Frenkie de Jong's looming month-long absence, FC Barcelona will be spread thin in the midfield. Gavi figures to play a huge part in holding the fort for the current La Liga leaders and reigning league champion, similar to his performance off the bench against Celta Vigo. As one would recall, it was the talented youngster who provided the game-winning assist for Joao Cancelo in their comeback victory.

de Jong will be joining Pedri as two Barca midfield stars dealing with leg injuries; Pedri has been absent from the squad since their nil-nil draw against Getafe back on August 13. The 20-year old midfielder is currently recovering from a right thigh injury, the same body part that's been bothering him since last season.

Aside from Gavi, the onus will be on Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu to ensure that FC Barcelona has the requisite cover and ball-retention in midfield for the foreseeable future.