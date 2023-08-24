Barcelona‘s midfielder Pedri is facing a substantial period on the sidelines after suffering a quadriceps injury during a training session on Thursday, reported by goal.com. The setback comes as a blow to both the player and the team, as Pedri has been a pivotal figure in Barcelona's lineup and played a crucial role in their recent win against Cadiz.

Pedri's injury occurred in his right thigh, which has previously been a cause for concern. The extent of the injury could see him sidelined for more than six weeks, according to reports from Cope. This timeline would have him miss several important matches for Barcelona.

The young midfielder's absence could pose a challenge for Barcelona, especially as they are in the early stages of defending their La Liga title. The team's performance has been a mixed bag so far, with a goalless draw against Getafe followed by a 2-0 victory over Cadiz. Manager Xavi still has several midfield options at his disposal, including Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Oriol Romeu.

Barcelona issued a statement confirming Pedri's injury, stating, “FC Barcelona first team player Pedri has sustained a right quadriceps injury. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return.”

Pedri's absence not only impacts Barcelona but also the Spain national team, as he will miss their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus in September. The midfielder's recovery progress will play a crucial role in determining when he can make his comeback for both club and country, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his return to action.