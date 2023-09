FC Barcelona pulled off an incredible comeback to defeat Celta Vigo during Saturday's matchup. Barcelona was trailing Celta Vigo by two goals with only 10 minutes left and on the verge of earning their first loss of the season. However, Barcelona kicked three scores in the final 10 minutes to steal the win from Celta Vigo.

The comeback was led by Joรฃo Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski started by scoring two goals in the 81st and 85th minutes. Cancelo then put Barca ahead, scoring a goal in the 89th minute while adding an assist earlier in the game. Celta Viga had previously taken the lead when Jรธrgen Strand Larsen scored in the 19th minute and Anastasios Douvikas added a second in the 76th minute.

Live and breathe sports? ๐Ÿšจ Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW ๐Ÿ”ฅ

Twitter erupted with the following reactions after the game:

๐Ÿ”Ž | FOCUS Barcelona produced a stunning comeback in the last 10โ€™ to beat Celta Vigo 3โ€“2, with Joรฃo Cancelo in the lead role: ๐Ÿ‘Œ 136 touches

โšฝ๏ธ 1 goal

๐Ÿ ฐ๏ธ 1 assist

๐Ÿ’จ 2/3 successful dribbles

โš”๏ธ 11/14 duels won

๐Ÿฆต 4 tackles

๐Ÿงฒ 2 interceptions

๐Ÿ“ˆ 9.1 Sofascore rating#BarรงaCelta pic.twitter.com/wTJ2xomYgh โ€” Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) September 23, 2023

FT Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo 9 ๐Œ๐ˆ๐๐”๐“๐„๐’.

3 ๐†๐Ž๐€๐‹๐’.

๐”๐๐๐„๐‹๐ˆ๐„๐•๐€๐๐‹๐„!

๐–๐‡๐€๐“ ๐€ ๐‘๐„๐Œ๐Ž๐๐“๐€๐ƒ๐€! โค๏ธ๐Ÿ’™ โ€” TheTifแบนฬAyo (@_IamTife_) September 23, 2023

3-2 Barcelona. JOAO CANCELO HAS COMPLETED THE COMEBACK FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!! INSANE SCENES !!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ei36Jvktbv โ€” ๐€๐ ๐‚ ๐€๐‰๐€๐— ๐Ÿ’Ž (@TheEuropeanLad) September 23, 2023

The win puts Barcelona back on top of La Liga with 16 points and their fifth win of the season. Barca has a slight edge over Girona thanks to having scored more goals. Though the comeback was impressive, it was a little surprising that Barcelona was trailing Celta Vigo, who is one of the bottom five teams in La Liga and only has one win. Only Las Palmas, Granada, and Almerรญa have fewer than Celta Vigo's four points.

Through this point, Barcelona, Girona and Real Madrid are the only three remaining undefeated teams. Real Madrid has a chance to overtake Barcelona for the top spot if they get a win over Atlรฉtico Madrid on Sunday. Barcelona next takes on Mallorca this Tuesday.