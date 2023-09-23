FC Barcelona pulled off an incredible comeback to defeat Celta Vigo during Saturday's matchup. Barcelona was trailing Celta Vigo by two goals with only 10 minutes left and on the verge of earning their first loss of the season. However, Barcelona kicked three scores in the final 10 minutes to steal the win from Celta Vigo.

The comeback was led by João Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski started by scoring two goals in the 81st and 85th minutes. Cancelo then put Barca ahead, scoring a goal in the 89th minute while adding an assist earlier in the game. Celta Viga had previously taken the lead when Jørgen Strand Larsen scored in the 19th minute and Anastasios Douvikas added a second in the 76th minute.

Twitter erupted with the following reactions after the game:

🔎 | FOCUS Barcelona produced a stunning comeback in the last 10’ to beat Celta Vigo 3–2, with João Cancelo in the lead role: 👌 136 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🅰️ 1 assist

💨 2/3 successful dribbles

⚔️ 11/14 duels won

🦵 4 tackles

🧲 2 interceptions

📈 9.1 Sofascore rating#BarçaCelta pic.twitter.com/wTJ2xomYgh — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) September 23, 2023

FT Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo 9 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐒.

3 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒.

𝐔𝐍𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄!

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐃𝐀! ❤️💙 — TheTifẹ́Ayo (@_IamTife_) September 23, 2023

3-2 Barcelona. JOAO CANCELO HAS COMPLETED THE COMEBACK FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!! INSANE SCENES !!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ei36Jvktbv — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 23, 2023

The win puts Barcelona back on top of La Liga with 16 points and their fifth win of the season. Barca has a slight edge over Girona thanks to having scored more goals. Though the comeback was impressive, it was a little surprising that Barcelona was trailing Celta Vigo, who is one of the bottom five teams in La Liga and only has one win. Only Las Palmas, Granada, and Almería have fewer than Celta Vigo's four points.

Through this point, Barcelona, Girona and Real Madrid are the only three remaining undefeated teams. Real Madrid has a chance to overtake Barcelona for the top spot if they get a win over Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Barcelona next takes on Mallorca this Tuesday.