Joao Felix, the Portuguese forward, made a surprising revelation about his move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, disclosing that he accepted a significant pay cut to join the Catalan club on an initial season-long loan agreement, reported by GOAL. The move was completed towards the end of the summer transfer window, with Felix expressing his long-standing desire to play for Barcelona.

Felix, who previously spent time on loan at Chelsea, explained his decision, saying, “It's true I gave up a significant part of my salary, but I needed a change. I needed to come to a place where I can play my style of football, and I have always said I think this is the ideal place.”

Since joining Barcelona, Felix has had a bright start, contributing with three goals and an assist in just three appearances across La Liga and the Champions League. He expressed his happiness at finding joy in playing football again.

Regarding his future at Barcelona, Felix mentioned, “Well, for me it depends on how the season ends. Afterwards, Barcelona is the one who has to negotiate with Atleti, and that depends on Atleti, if they want to make things easier or not.”

Notably, there is no purchase option included in Felix's loan agreement with Barcelona, which means his future with the club depends on his performance during the season and potential negotiations between the two clubs.

Joao Felix's move to Barcelona represents a significant step in his career, and the 23-year-old seems eager to make the most of this opportunity to establish himself as a key player for the Catalan giants.