Barcelona midfielder Gavi exhibited his dedication to the game after enduring a gruesome injury during a thrilling 2-1 victory over Osasuna, reported by goal.com. The 19-year-old playmaker sustained the injury following a collision with Ruben Garcia, which left him on the ground with blood flowing from his ear. Medical staff acted swiftly to attend to him, successfully closing the wound.

Despite the injury, Gavi displayed remarkable resilience and determination by playing the full 90 minutes of the match. Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, secured all three points in the end, with Robert Lewandowski converting an 85th-minute penalty after Alejandro Catena was sent off for the hosts. This late goal ensured Barcelona's victory, following Ezequiel Avila's earlier equalizer to Jules Kounde's opener.

Gavi's commitment to continuing the game despite his injury is a testament to the dedication and passion of football players. He, along with several of his Barcelona teammates, is now set to represent their respective national teams during the first domestic break of the 2023-24 campaign.

Gavi has been called up to Spain's squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus, highlighting his growing stature in the footballing world. His determination to play through the pain serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers, emphasizing the mental and physical fortitude required to succeed at the highest level of the sport.

As Gavi heads off for international duty, fans of Barcelona and the Spanish national team will be eagerly anticipating his performances, hoping for continued success and a swift recovery from his injury. Gavi's dedication to the game and his willingness to endure hardship for the sake of victory make him a standout figure in the footballing world.