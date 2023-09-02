Barcelona has made an exciting move to strengthen its defensive ranks with the signing of Mamadou Fall on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side LAFC, reported by goal.com. The 20-year-old defender joins the Catalan giants on a season-long loan, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan period, set at $7 million.

Fall, a highly regarded LAFC center-back, brings his talents to Barcelona after spending last season on loan at Villarreal B. Despite significant interest from Villarreal, Barcelona secured the promising defender's services, reinforcing their commitment to nurturing young talent.

He is expected to initially join Barcelona's B team, where he will have the opportunity to further develop his skills in Spanish football. Fall follows in the footsteps of Julian Araujo as the second player from MLS to join Barcelona during this transfer window.

Barcelona has been active on the transfer market, making significant moves on deadline day. Alongside the acquisition of Fall, the club has announced the loan signings of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City and Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. Furthermore, Barcelona confirmed the loan departures of center-back Clement Lenglet and forward Ansu Fati to Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Brighton, respectively.

While Mamadou Fall is unlikely to make his debut for Barcelona B this weekend as they face Real Union, fans eagerly anticipate his potential inclusion in the upcoming fixture against Gimnastic, where he could make his first appearance for the club. Barcelona continues to build for the future, balancing experienced signings with promising young talent, as they aim to maintain their status as one of football's elite clubs.