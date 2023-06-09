Barcelona have a total agreement with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer. The German midfielder doesn’t have a contract at the Etihad Stadium beyond this season, opening the chance for the Catalans to secure his signature.

According to the report from Mundo Deportivo, the former Borussia Dortmund man will be officially announced as a Barcelona player after the Champions League final. There were initial reports that Gundogan wanted Barcelona to fix their economic issues and receive confirmation from La Liga about their transfer pursuits.

It is reported that Manchester City want Gundogan to stay but are offering him a two-year deal. On the other hand, the German midfielder wants a long-term contract extension with the Premier League champions. Hence, a three-year deal at Barcelona would be difficult to reject.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barcelona have not shied from taking Manchester City players recently. In 2019, they signed Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres from the current Premier League champions in 2022. If they can secure Gundogan, it will be a boost to their midfield options.

The Catalans have confirmed the departure of Sergio Busquets this summer. Moreover, there are links about Frenkie de Jong’s potential reunion with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Hence, the signing would add experience and steel to their midfield.

Gundogan has been one of the most underrated players in Manchester City. The German international has been heavily involved in the success of the Etihad Stadium recently. On Saturday, he scored a brace in a 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Now, the focus shifts to the Champions League final against Inter Milan.