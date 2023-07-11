Lionel Messi is set to make his MLS debut later this month after choosing Inter Miami over a Barcelona reunion. President Joan Laporta recently spoke on the club legend deciding to take his talents across the pond instead of return to where it all started, making it clear Barca is happy for the Argentine and revealing a contract was even ready for Messi.

Via Mundo Deportivo:

“We have a good relationship with Messi but we didn’t speak with Leo after his decision to join Inter Miami. We wish him all the best”

“We had his contract ready but it was not possible to proceed. Barcelona will always be his home.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Messi admitted that he honestly wanted to reunite with Barcelona but after what he went through a couple of summers ago, the 35-year-old wasn't about to go down that road again. There was too much uncertainty.

Instead, Messi now heads to the MLS and becomes the face of the league. Not only will the 2022 World Cup winner earn around $50 million per season, but he's also got other perks in his contract, never mind endorsements, too.

And let's be honest. Lionel Messi has absolutely nothing left to prove in Europe. Sure, his PSG stint didn't go to plan, but Messi won countless titles in LaLiga, numerous Champions League trophies, and finally lifted the World Cup with La Albiceleste in December.

It's time for a new journey and what better place to live than Miami? Regardless, Barcelona will always be in his heart and needless to say, the feeling is mutual.