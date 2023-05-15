Following Barcelona‘s triumphant La Liga title victory with a 4-2 win over Espanyol, club president Joan Laporta took the opportunity to express his admiration for the team’s success and praise manager Xavi Hernández. Laporta’s comments shed light on Xavi’s future with the club, indicating that Barcelona is eager to extend his contract, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Laporta spoke highly of Xavi during a post-match interview, emphasizing the manager’s deep connection with the club and his understanding of its unique circumstances. The president expressed confidence that there would be no obstacle in extending Xavi’s contract, stating, “He’s a club man. He understands perfectly the circumstances of the club and that he deserves recognition from the club.”

Xavi’s impact since taking charge of Barcelona has been remarkable, leading the team to reclaim the La Liga title. His tactical acumen, leadership qualities, and commitment to Barcelona’s style of play have revitalized the squad and instilled a sense of purpose among the players.

Barcelona’s intention to secure Xavi’s long-term future comes as no surprise, considering the positive transformation the team has undergone under his guidance. The club recognizes the importance of continuity and stability, especially after enduring a period of managerial changes in recent years.

With Laporta’s endorsement and the backing of the club, negotiations for Xavi’s contract extension are expected to progress smoothly. The announcement of a new agreement will not only solidify Xavi’s position as the club’s long-term manager but also provide a sense of stability and optimism for Barcelona’s future endeavors.

As the focus now shifts to the upcoming season, Xavi will have the opportunity to further build on his successful tenure at Barcelona. With the backing of the president and the recognition he has garnered for his accomplishments, Xavi will be motivated to continue steering the club towards further triumphs on both the domestic and international stages.