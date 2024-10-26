FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked horns for the very first El Clasico of the 2024-25 season on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu and it was the visitors who dominated.

The LaLiga leaders ran away with three points in an emphatic 4-0 victory over their bitter rivals, proving again they're truly the real deal. While several players have said that in past weeks as they continue to enjoy an impressive campaign, youngster Lamine Yamal doubled down on that sentiment following the win, which put the Catalan outfit six points clear at the top of the table.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“We believe we are the best team in the world. They said we were beating only normal teams… now we beat Real Madrid 4-0 at their home”.

“We've proven that we can beat anyone”.

Manchester City and Madrid will have something to say about that but to be brutally honest, Barcelona is playing phenomenal football. Plus, going into the Spanish capital and embarrassing the LaLiga and UCL holders is no easy task. They made a serious statement.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a span of just three minutes shortly after halftime before Yamal and Raphinha both hit the back of the net late in the second half. Hansi Flick's men now own a 10-0-1 record in league play while going 2-0-1 so far in the Champions League group stages.

While smashing Los Blancos by four goals is great, Barcelona must keep this consistency up in all competitions for months on end. The group portion of the UCL won't see Flick's squad face any daunting opponents, but they certainly could in the knockout stages of Europe's most prized competition.

Of course, the main focus however will be dethroning Madrid for the LaLiga title. There's still loads of time left in the campaign, but Barcelona is surely looking good so far.