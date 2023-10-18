In a shocking turn of events, Barcelona‘s woes seem to be never-ending as club president Joan Laporta has been charged with bribery in connection to alleged payments made to former refereeing vice-president Enriquez Negreira, reported by GOAL. The club is currently under investigation for a series of payments totaling €1.6 million made to a company owned by Negreira between 2016 and 2018. However, this investigation might now extend back to 2008, implicating Laporta during his initial term as president.

The case revolves around allegations of “active bribery” with payments reportedly increasing from €70,000 to €700,000 annually over 18 years until Negreira's resignation from his position. According to Judge Joaquin Aguirre, these payments may have influenced preferential treatment for Barcelona, potentially leading to systemic corruption within Spanish arbitration.

Laporta now joins the ranks of former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, along with former directors Oscar Grau and Albert Soler, in facing these serious charges. The investigation's focus extends back to 2008, raising concerns about the club's actions during Laporta's first tenure.

The statute of limitations for these offenses is 10 years for Joan Laporta and his fellow officials, whereas for Negreira, who served as a public official, it stretches to 15 years. Consequently, both he and his son may face punishment dating back to 2003.

The allegations have sent shockwaves through the football community, tarnishing Barcelona's reputation and raising questions about the integrity of Spanish football's refereeing system. As legal proceedings unfold, the football world eagerly awaits further developments in this unprecedented scandal that has cast a shadow over one of the sport's most iconic clubs.