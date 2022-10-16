Most of us have placed an errant sports bet in our lifetimes. Maybe it was your lunch money for the week in a wager with your buddy or an even riskier gamble with half your rent money riding on your hometown team. But few bad beats could rival Drake’s loss that offered him more than a $2 million payout but instead took a big chunk out of his bank account.

The bet was reportedly in celebration of his achievement with Spotify, as Drake became the first artist on the platform to garner 50 billion streams. That prompted the streaming company, who sponsors F.C. Barcelona, to lend their prime kit real estate for one match in honor of Drake’s OVO logo.

Of course, it wasn’t enough to just be featured during the action – Drake wanted to be financially invested as he reportedly made a $600,000 wager on both Barcelona to beat Real Madrid and Arsenal to beat Leeds United. While the latter was a relatively safe pick with the Gunners winning their match 1-0, Barcelona couldn’t hold their end of the bargain as the road underdogs.

That prompted Twitter to go off on Drake, clowning him for the ill-advised gamble.

Drake used his Spotify's streaming money to bet on Barcelona, dem burn am. 🤣 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 16, 2022

Drake watching his £600,000 bet because Barcelona lose the game. pic.twitter.com/JDsUKeEjRi — DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) October 16, 2022

When Drake places a bet on your team… pic.twitter.com/3ILZ9nlybJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 16, 2022

Drake when he sees Barca losing pic.twitter.com/mKEiI2OJql — Starboy Ali (@starboy_Ali1) October 16, 2022

@Drake watching Barca lose 2-0 in the first half after putting $800K on them 😂 😂 #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/mzhh5NOXTr — Tessyyy___ 💗🇳🇬🔗 (@Tessyyy___) October 16, 2022

Even with the massive L, however, Drake still has a net worth that goes well into the nine-figure range. He could probably take an endorsement gig and make that money back in no time. But there’s a certain satisfaction in watching larger than life figures make ill-advised decisions. Celebrities, they’re just like us sometimes.