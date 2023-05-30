FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed the status of his relationship with defender Jules Kounde, amidst speculation of a rift between the two.

The Spanish media had reported that Kounde was unhappy with his lack of playing time and was considering his future at the club. However, Xavi has moved to allay those fears, saying that he had a conversation with Kounde a week ago and that there were no problems.

“Koundé, no problem. Nothing has happened,” Xavi told Sport. “It was all done by the media. I had a conversation with him a week ago and there were no problems.”

Hernandez went on to say that Jules Kounde is a “great player” and that he is happy to have him in Barcelona. He also said that he understands that Kounde would prefer to play at centre-back, but that he is willing to play at right-back if needed.

“It’s true that he feels more comfortable playing as a CB than as a full-back, but everything is fine,” Xavi said. “He is a great player and I am happy to have him at the club.”

Xavi Hernandez’s comments will come as a relief to Barcelona fans, who were concerned about the reports of a rift with Kounde. The 23-year-old French defender is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and he is seen as a key part of Barcelona’s future.

With Xavi’s assurances, it seems that Kounde will remain at Barcelona for the foreseeable future. The defender will be hoping to get more playing time in the coming season and he will be looking to help Barcelona challenge for silverware.