As the football world anticipates the departure of Barcelona legend Xavi from the Catalan club at the end of the current season, reports have emerged linking him with a move to Ajax. With the Spaniard's future up in the air, Ajax has positioned itself as a potential destination, eager to secure the services of the revered manager to lead their team starting in July.
Interest from Ajax
Xavi's impending exit from Barcelona has sparked interest from various European clubs, and Ajax has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to secure his signature. The Eredivisie side, known for its emphasis on youth development and attractive style of play, sees the World Cup winner as the ideal candidate to lead their squad forward.
The managerial carousel at Ajax has also contributed to the speculation surrounding Xavi's potential move. With current manager John van ‘t Schip announcing his departure from the club this summer, Ajax needs a new leader for the upcoming season. The Spaniard's proven track record as a player and a manager makes him an enticing prospect for the Dutch giants.
Uncertainty at Barcelona Surrounding Xavi's Decision
However, Xavi's future remains uncertain as he intends to take a year-long sabbatical once his tenure at Barcelona concludes. Despite this, Ajax is reportedly keen on convincing him to reconsider his plans and take on the challenge of coaching in the Eredivisie. The allure of Ajax's rich footballing history and the opportunity to make an impact in a new league could sway Xavi's decision.
Meanwhile, Barcelona is trying to persuade Xavi to stay at the club for at least one more season. Vice-president Rafa Yuste has been vocal in expressing his desire for Xavi to remain at Camp Nou, emphasizing the long-term project that the club envisions with him at the helm. However, ultimately, the decision lies with Xavi, who will weigh his options carefully before making a final decision.
As Xavi navigates through the final stages of his tenure at Barcelona, the club remains focused on finishing the season strong. With crucial fixtures still ahead, including a Champions League clash against PSG on April 10th, Xavi's leadership will be crucial in guiding Barcelona to success on the pitch.
While Ajax waits in the wings, Barcelona and its fans hold out hope that Xavi may reconsider his departure and extend his stay at the Camp Nou. However, with the managerial landscape evolving rapidly, only time will tell where Xavi's next chapter in football will unfold.