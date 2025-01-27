ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Champions League face off as Barcelona hosts Atalanta. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Barcelona-Atalanta prediction and pick.



Barcelona is 6-0-1 so far in UCL play. They are currently in second place and have secured a spot in the round of 16 with their current standings. Barring losing ten goals of goal differential, they will also finish in the top four in the league phase of the UCL. Since losing their first game of UCL play to Monaco 2-1, they have been great, with six straight wins, including wins over Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Atalanta is 4-2-1 in UCL play. They are currently in seventh place, but only one point clear of six teams for that spot in the round of 16. If they do not hold their spot, they will have to play in the first round of the knockout stage. Still, they are coming off a dominating performance. In their last game, they beat Strum Graz 5-0. The only loss they have so far in UCL play is a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid.

Here are the Barcelona-Atalanta Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Barcelona-Atalanta Odds

Barcelona: -140

Atalanta: +330

Draw: +330

Over 3.5 goals: -116

Under 3.5 goals: -106

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atalanta

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Barcelona Will Win

Barcelona has been scoring great so far in UCL play. They have scored 26 goals in seven fixtures, good for 3.71 goals per fixture so far. Further, they have scored in all seven of their games so far. Barcelona is also starting games strong. They have scored in the first half in six of seven games, averaging 1.57 goals per first half in UCL play. Further, they have scored 12 goals in their seven home games in UCL play.

Robert Lewandowski has led the way for Barcelona this year. He has scored 17 goals and two assists in La Liga play, while he has nine goals on an expected 7.5 in UCL play. He is joined by Raphinha. Raphinha has scored eight times with two assists in UCL play, while he has scored 12 goals with six assists in domestic league play. Finally, Lamine Yamal has been great, with five goals and ten assists in La Liga play, but has just a goal and two assists in UCL play.

Barcelona has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 11 goals in UCL play so far, good for just 1.57 per game. They have been dominant at home though. Barcelona has conceded just one goal over three games at home in UCL play. That one goal was in a 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

Why Atalanta Will Win

Atalanta has also scored well in UCL play. They have scored in five of seven fixtures while scoring 2.57 goals per fixture this year. Further, they have been great on the road. Atalanta has scored in all three road fixtures this year, scoring 3.67 goals per game on the road this year. They have also been strong on the road in the first half. Atalanta is scoring two goals per game in the first half in UCL play.

Mateo Retegui has led the way for Atalanta. He has 16 goals and three assists in Serie A play this year, while he has three goals in UCL play. Meanwhile, Ademola Looman has led the way in UCL play. He has four goals and an assist in UCL play while scoring ten goals with five assists in Serie A play.

Atalanta has been dominant on defense this year. They have conceded just four goals overall in UCL play. Three of them came in one game, as they fell to Real Madrid. The only other team to score against Atalanta was Young Boys, who Atalanta beat 6-1. Beyond that, Atalanta has five clean sheets in UCL play. Further, they have given up just one goal on the road in UCL play.

Final Barcelona-Atalanta Prediction & Pick

Barcelona has secured a spot moving to the round of 16 in the knockout rounds. While Atalanta is secured to move to the knockout rounds, not having to play in the first round would be a bonus. Currently, they are in seventh place, but 11 teams can pass them with a win and an Atalanta loss. That means if two of them win and Atalanta loses, they would have to play in the round of 32. With a draw, only six teams can outright pass them, with five more who could tie but lose on goal differential. With more to play for and an amazing defense, take Atalanta here.

Final Barcelona-Atalanta Prediction & Pick: Atalanta ML (+330)