Bill Hader, successful actor, comedian, director, and producer, is no stranger to ailments of the average human. During his time on Saturday Night Live, Hader suffered from crippling panic attacks, per PEOPLE. But he took that and used it to help him perform as the titular character Barry, the hit HBO dark comedy.

If Barry Berkman, or Barry Block, ever had a panic attack that felt familiar, that’s because it was. Bill Hader wanted those moments to feel authentic, “There’s definitely been moments in the show where the character has gotten panicked and got a panic attack, and I definitely felt that before.”

Hader continued, “When I was on Saturday Night Live, I would get panic attacks pretty frequently. You know Barry has a panic attack and you go, ‘I know exactly what that feels like.'”

With season 4 premiering earlier this week, we finally got to see what was in the making after the shocking season 3 finale with Barry ending up in prison. Hader commented on the fact that sometimes shows are dragged out, but he didn’t want that for Barry. “He would get caught. He’s not Jason Bourne or Walter White. He’s not a genius. He’s a very dumb guy.”

Bill Hader put a lot of thought into each of the characters of the show he starred in, directed, and produced. He told PEOPLE that he liked the idea of Gene Cousineau wanting justice but needing to transform himself to achieve it. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the acting teacher, and how far he’ll go to get the justice he desires. And the same for Barry Berkman, who only wants redemption.