Ali Wong confirmed her separation from husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta, one year ago. Now Wong’s rekindling her romance with old flame, Bill Hader.

Late last year, in 2022, the couple had a fling that quickly ended. It was approximately two months long, and at the time, Page Six called it a rebound romance after Ali Wong’s separation and Bill Hader’s break up with Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick. Their brief romance ended amicably, but rumors were still stirring surrounding Wong and Hader.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader are both well-known comedians in the entertainment industry. Ali Wong is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer who’s best known for her Netflix specials Beef, Baby Cobra, and Always Be My Maybe. She’s associated with her raunchy and unapologetic humor, often tackling topics related to motherhood, feminism, and Asian-American identity.

On the other hand, Bill Hader is an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director who rose to fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. He’s best known for his impressions and characters but has since transitioned to dramatic roles like his hit HBO Max show, Barry. The season four premiere of Barry released last Sunday, April 16th.

In a recent interview, Hader referred to an unnamed girlfriend, whom we know now to be Wong. “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years,” Hader told Collider. “I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”