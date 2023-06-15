Despite the hostile political landscape in the United States, the 2023 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity broke records for funding and attendance.

More than $1.8 million was raised for local charities and over 20,000 tickets were sold this year in a 16-6 Republicans win over the Democrats, according to ABC news. The game is an annual baseball game played each summer by members of the United States Congress.

“The charities that benefited from this bipartisan, national pastime tradition include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Literacy Center, and the Washington Nationals Philanthropies along with the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund in gratitude to the brave officers at that Republican practice shooting on June 14, 2017,” wrote John Gonzalez of ABC News 7 on Wednesday.

The game is usually overshadowed by protests and demonstrations; last year, it was climate activists who vowed to shut down the game, while rock band Everclear this year planned to advocate for patients’ rights with a pregame concert across the street in the Bullpen.

The founder and frontman of the band, Art Alexakis, are working with Power to the Patients, a nonprofit that advocates for healthcare price transparency.

“They are asking for support of Act, H.R. 3561. Supporters say the bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) will lower healthcare costs and improve transparency,” wrote Gonzalez.

In the modern era of the annual game, the Republicans have secured 36 wins at Nationals Park, while the Democrats have 23 victories. It looks like the GOP continued their dominance over the left on the baseball field this week.