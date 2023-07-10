What exactly are the similarities and differences between Battlefield and Battlebit Remastered? Which of the two games is better?

Battlebit vs Battlefield

Battlebit Remastered, for those who are not familiar, is a massive squad-based first-person objective shooter that was released recently on PC. It features large maps of up to 254 players, with 127 players on each side, both fighting for objectives on the map. It has five character classes, a large plethora of weapons and vehicles, and environmental destruction. You probably noticed that BattlieBit Remastered sounds a whole lot like games from the Battlefield series. You're not the only one, as many players have drawn comparisons between the two. Some players have even called Battlebit a cheaper and better version of Battlefield games.

Whether you're genuinely curious about the difference or someone who's researching to figure out which game to buy, then don't worry. In this article, we will be looking at the similarities and differences between the two. Afterward, we'll decide which of the two is better. Let's start with the similarities.

Battlebit vs Battlefield – Similarities

The easiest similarity someone can draw between the two is the gameplay. Both games involve large amounts of players, divided into two teams, and fighting over objectives. Players normally play a Domination-type game mode in both games. This means that the two teams are fighting to take control of various key points on the map. Teams can then win the game in one of two ways: by reaching the score goal (the objectives a team owns, the more points they generate), or by reducing the enemy ticket count to zero (players need a ticket to respawn).

Another similarity that both games have is its class system. Both games have a class system (or something similar) that alters the player's playstyle. For example, in Battlebit Remastered, players can choose to play as either an Assault, Medic, Engineer, Support, or Recon. The Assaults fight in the frontline, the Medics keep everyone alive, the Engineer repairs vehicles and uses explosives, the Support gives ammo and cover to their team, and the Recon snipes from afar. Similarly, most Battlefield games have similar roles. Battlefield 2042 does things a little differently. There are four classes in the game (Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon), each with its own set of characters. However, it still functions in the same way.

The combat is also a huge similarity. Although both games have different combat systems and gunplay, it's still the same at its core. Players respawn either at their captured points or their squads. They must then either attack and capture the enemy points, or defend their own points. This back-and-forth in combat is something that has become synonymous with the Battlefield series of games, and something Battlebit does well. Players also have access to a wide variety of vehicles in both games. By using tanks, APCs, helicopters, and more, players can attack or defend points in different ways.

Weapon customization is another thing both games have in common. Players can attach various types of attachments to their weapon to customize it to their liking. These attachments affect how the gun handles. For example, adding a grip or compensator can help lower a weapon's recoil. Adding scopes can increase your accuracy and your range, and sometimes players can even attach canted sights to have two different sights on their weapon. This freedom to modify guns is something a lot of players enjoy in both games.

The last similarity that players can see between both games is the environmental destruction. Players can easily shape the battlefield by destroying the various structures scattered around the map. The tall and seemingly secure builds can be easily leveled using tanks and explosives. Players can open up walls to create shortcuts between points. They can blow buildings up to prevent snipers or campers from using them. This constant destruction of the game environment helps ensure that no two matches, even when fought on the same map, will ever be the same.

Now that we're done looking at the similarities between Battlebit and Battlefield, let's move on to the differences between the two games.

Battlebit vs Battlefield – Differences

The biggest difference is in the graphics of each game. Battlefield, like most shooters in the market right now, features almost realistic graphics. The people actually look like people and the environment looks real. Battlebit, on the other hand, has graphics similar to games like Minecraft. The characters are very blocky, and the environment looks almost cartoony. The only things in Battlebit that look even remotely realistic are the weapons and vehicles. Even then, they can't really compare to Battlefield when it comes to that.

Another key difference is the system requirements for both games. Thanks to the simplified graphics of Battlebit, players on lower-end computers can run it. Modern Battlefield games, on the other hand, have pretty high requirements, even for the minimum system requirements. See below for a comparison of the recommended system requirements of Battlebit Remastered and the minimum system requirements for the latest Battlefield game: Battlefield 2042

Battlebit Remastered Recommended System Requirements Battlefield 2042 Minimum System Requirements Processor Intel Core i5 4th Generation and above AMD Ryzen 5 1600, Intel Core i5 6600K Memory 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics GeForce GTX 600 series or equivalent or better AMD Radeon RX 560, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Storage 2 GB Available Space 100 GB Available Space

As you can see, Battlebit Remastered has way lower system requirements, even for the recommended ones. Compare this to Battlefield 2042, which requires quite a lot for its minimum system requirements. This makes Battlebit more accessible compared to 2042, which in turn means more players coming to the game.

Another major difference is the player count. As mentioned above, Battlebit Remastered can support 254-player battles, with 127 players per team. Battlefield 2042, on the other hand, can only support up to 64 players. It had plans for 128 players, but in the end, had to remove it. This makes the battles in Battlebit Remastered way bigger and larger in scale compared to those in Battlefield 2042, as well as more fast-paced.

Another key difference is an out-of-game difference, and that is player reception. On Steam, BattleBit Remastered currently has a 91% positive rating on Steam, with a Very Positive overall rating. Battlefield 2042, on the other hand, has a Mostly Negative overall rating, with only 39% of the reviews positive. While this may not be a real difference from the game itself, it's still something important to consider.

Another difference that I think is an important one to consider is the price point. BattleBit Remastered has a base price of $14.99. Battlefield 2042, on the other hand, has a base price of $59.99. That's four times the price of BattleBit Remastered, making it more affordable for a lot of players.

Battlebit vs Battlefield – Which is better?

After looking at the similarities and differences, let's now answer the question: between Battlebit and Battlefield, which is better? Based on the similarities, we can honestly say that both games are basically the same. Both games are squad shooters with the goal of taking objectives, all while using everything at your disposal from guns to vehicles. As such, we must look at the differences. From the system requirements to player count per game, and even the pricing and reviews, BattleBit Remastered wins above Battlefield 2042.

The only point of contention would be the graphics. Understandably, BattleBit's blocky and cartoony graphics may not be for everyone. However, should you look past the cartoony and block graphics, you will find a well-built multiplayer shooter that is tons of fun and is basically a more affordable version of Battlefield.

In summary, if you're thinking of picking up a squad-based shooter, BattleBit Remastered is the way to go. If you're wondering what the game is like, you can check our first impressions for the game.

