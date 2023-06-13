After months of playtests, as well as a final 48-hour one, it is finally here. Here are the details for BattleBit Remastered, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

BattleBit Remastered Release Date: June 15, 2023

The game comes out on June 15, 2023. It is available on PC.

BattleBit Remastered Gameplay

This game is a massive squad-based first-person objective shooter. If you’ve played games like Battlefield or Call of Duty’s Ground War, then you will be familiar with how this game goes. When we say massive, we do mean massive, as the game’s servers support up to 254 players. That’s up to 127 players on either side of the fight.

Like most shooters, players have access to a wide variety of weapons. This includes assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and more. Players will unlock these weapons as they play the game. Not only that but the more a player uses a particular weapon, the more attachments they unlock for said weapon. They can then modify the weapon to suit their needs and playstyle. For example, players can attach a red dot sight and a 2X scope on their assault rifles so they can swap sights when needed. They can also attach suppressors to silence their shots.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other than that, the player can also pick between one of five classes, each with their own specialties. These classes are Assault, Medic, Engineer, Support, and Recon. The player can freely switch between these classes throughout the match. This allows them to be flexible to match what their team needs.

There are also various vehicles that players can use during their matches. These range from quadbikes to APCs to tanks, and even the recent addition of helicopters. These vehicles are important, as the maps in this game are very big, comparable to the map sizes of other large-scale shooters. As such, becoming familiar with vehicles is important. Not only that but the environment for the most part is fully destructible. This ensures that no two games will be the same, as players can change the battlefield at their whim.

If you are interested in reading our review of the game, here are our first impressions of the game back when it was still holding public playtests.

BattleBit Remastered Story

The game doesn’t really have a story in and of itself. It just involves two large armies fighting each other over numerous objectives. The story is what you decide it to be, and the memories you make while playing the game.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.