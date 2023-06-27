Bayern Munich have officially tabled their first offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Bundesliga champions have submitted an offer of €70 million ($76 million) plus add-ons. As things stand, there is no word on whether Spurs have accepted or rejected the bid.

Kane has been a hot transfer target, especially this summer.

Tottenham's record goalscorer has a year remaining on his deal and transfer speculation has heated up with the London side missing European football next season after finishing eight in the Premier League.

Additionally, Kane is still yet to win a trophy at club or international level and given that he turns 30 years of age next month, it's fair to say time is running out for the England international.

He certainly fits the bill for Bayern and former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel who is currently in the market for a new forward.

However, Bayern are not the only team that holds an interest in Kane.

The 29-year-old has been on the radar of Manchester United back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed the team. Current United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be a known admirer as well.

Additionally, La Liga giants Real Madrid were also interested in signing Kane this summer with manager Carlo Ancelotti telling the board that he wanted to sign Kane at a key transfer meeting.

It especially makes sense for Madrid to pursue Kane given Karim Benzema's recent departure to the Saudi Pro League.

However, for now, Bayern Munich are in the driver's seat with their official formal offer.