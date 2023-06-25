The search for a new midfielder at Bayern Munich is not over by any means. After the story of the West Ham United captain Declan Rice potentially joining Manchester City, Bayern Munich have decided to turn their attention towards Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to the reports from Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has identified the Netherlands international as the alternative for Rice. The former Ajax man's situation is observed at Camp Nou, but nothing is advanced at this stage. The Catalans have welcomed Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent from Manchester City after confirming Sergio Busquets' exit at the season's end. If they manage to let de Jong go, too, they will likely be in the market again for reinforcements.

De Jong was subject to a move to Manchester United last summer, but the move never materialized. Despite the Dutchman still getting linked with a move to Old Trafford, the links aren't as strong as last year, as Manchester United have prioritized Mason Mount. Despite United's interest, De Jong is still one of the names on Barcelona's exit list. It is reported that the Catalans' financial troubles are still not over, and there will be further offloads before the end of this window.

Adding de Jong at Bayern Munich will provide competition for Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer. As the age is finally catching up with Joshua Kimmich, the Dutchman will provide balance alongside the Germany International. He did that in Barcelona by sitting behind Pedri and Gavi in a three-man midfield.