A tragic shooting happened in Midtown Manhattan, and the shooter was on his way to the NFL headquarters. The supposed target of the gunman was the NFL, and he went the wrong way on the elevator. The gunman was said to have mental issues and believed he had CTE and targeted the NFL headquarters. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell emailed all the NFL employees offering support after what happened.

The gunman suffered from CTE and blamed the NFL for it despite only playing football in high school. Roger Goodell released a statement to NFL employees, talking about how his hearts go out to the police officer who lost his life, and also offered his support for all of their New York City-based employees, and that they will get through this together.

“A gunman committed an unspeakable act of violence in our building at 345 Park Avenue. One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack,” Goodell said in the statement to employees.

“He is currently in the hospital and stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family.”

“We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively, and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others,” Goodell said.

The statement told New York-based employees to “work remotely” on Tuesday, or “take the day off” in the wake of the shooting.

“There will be an increased security presence at 345 Park Avenue in the days and weeks to come,” he wrote. “Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family. We will get through this together.”

The gunman, Shane Tamura, was carrying a letter in his pocket that expressed how he had grievances with the NFL, despite never having played in the league himself. The note also supposedly mentioned that he was suffering from CTE, a brain disease that is highly common in retired football players.

One area of the note read, “Please study the brain for CTE. I’m sorry. The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits. They failed us.”

The NFL is about to start the 2025 season, and a tragedy happening right outside its doors has shaken the organization's foundation. It sounds like the one NFL employee who was injured will be okay, but Roger Goodell reiterated how important the safety of their employees is.