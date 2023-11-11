Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane broke the record for most Bundesliga goals in 11 games after scoring two versus Heidenheim

Eleven games into the Bundesliga season, and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is already off to a record-breaking start. In Bayern's 4-2 win over Heidenheim Saturday, Kane scored two goals. His two scores brought his season total to a record 17, the most through 11 games in Bundesliga history, via Opta Franz.

This passed former Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski's record of 16 goals through 11 games that was set in the 2019-2020 season. The two other Bundesliga players to score 14+ goals in 11 games include Gerd Müller and Erich Beer, who did so in the 1960s and 1970s.

In just 11 games, Kane has already surpassed the total goals scored by the Bundesliga's most recent Golden Boot winners, Niclas Füllkrug and Christopher Nkunku, who both finished the 2022 season with 16. With 23 more games left in the season, Kane has passed this mark.

Harry Kane is in his first season with Bayern Munich after spending the last 14 years competing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Though they never won a Premier League championship, Kane still had a successful career with Tottenham. The team won the PFA Premier League Team of the Year six times during his time with the team. He also was a 3x Golden Boot winner and his team's Player of the Year three times while in Tottenham.

Bayern currently sits atop the Bundesliga still undefeated, at 29 points with nine wins and two draws. He left for Bayern because he wanted a new challenge and raise his reputation as one of the top players in the world, not just stay with the Spurs.