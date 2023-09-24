In a dazzling display of skill and precision, Harry Kane lit up the Bundesliga with a remarkable hat-trick for Bayern Munich in their 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum. However, despite his goal-scoring heroics, a peculiar German rule means this hat-trick will not be officially counted.

Kane's first goal came just 12 minutes into the game, setting the stage for a memorable performance. He later added two more goals in the second half, securing his hat-trick. However, what sets this hat-trick apart is that there were two other scorers between his first and second goal and one between his second and third. According to Bundesliga regulations, for a hat-trick to be officially acknowledged, all three goals must be scored in the same half, consecutively, without anyone else finding the net in between.

Nonetheless, Kane's disappointment at not securing an official hat-trick was tempered by his stellar performance, allowing him to break a 59-year-old Bundesliga record. He now holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in their opening five league games, with an astonishing total of seven. This achievement surpasses the previous feat shared by football legends Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose, and Mario Mandzukic.

Harry Kane, who made a £104 million move to Bayern Munich from his boyhood club Tottenham in the summer, has seamlessly integrated into the Bundesliga giants. He admired his teammates Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller, highlighting their exceptional talent and intelligence on the pitch. Kane's transition to Bayern has been nothing short of remarkable, and his noteworthy hat-trick, even if unofficial, is a testament to his world-class ability and adaptability as a footballer.

As Kane continues to shine in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich fans have much to look forward to as they witness the English captain's impact on the team's quest for success.