New league, new city, new club, but one thing never changes: Harry Kane scoring goals. The Bayern Munich striker kicked his way to history on Saturday after leading the team to the 7-0 thrashing of fellow Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum.

Kane scored a hat-trick in the contest, with his first goal coming in the 13th minute to make it 2-0 after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the flood gates early in the fourth minute. The former Tottenham Hotspur star found the back of the net again in the 54th minute via penalty.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To cap things off, Kane delivered the perfect way to seal the deal with a flick in the 88th minute.

In the process, the 30-year-old Kane–who became the most expensive transfer in German league history after his summer move–set the team record for the most goals in a player's first five Bundesliga games. His league goal tally is now seven after his trifecta on Saturday, surpassing the five-goal record set by Gerd Meller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic (per ESPN).

For what it's worth, Harry Kane credited his teammates for the success he had, noting that they were all in great condition and executed their game plan perfectly. It's Kane's first hat-trick with Bayern Munich, and he also had two assists in the game.

“We played well today and had the right mentality. We made it look easy and had so much speed with the ball,” Kane said. “Everyone was in top form today, it felt very good. I'm getting to know the team better with every game and things are going very well for me and for the team.”

Here's to hoping that Kane will be able to maintain his top form in the upcoming weeks. They'll face Preussen Munster next in the DFB-Pokal before taking on RB Leipzig back in the Bundesliga.