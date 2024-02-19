Bayern Munich's Harry Kane opened up about his ambition to clinch silverware in the Bundesliga after parting ways with Tottenham

Bayern Munich‘s Harry Kane opened up about his ambition to clinch silverware in the Bundesliga after parting ways with Tottenham in 2023, reported by GOAL. The England captain, known for his goal-scoring prowess, made the move to Bayern with hopes of securing major trophies.

However, Kane's debut for Bayern in the Super Cup ended in heartache, setting the stage for a series of setbacks. The team faced disappointment in the German Cup and finds itself eight points behind in the Bundesliga title race. Furthermore, Bayern is trailing 1-0 in the Champions League last-16 clash against Lazio, creating a challenging scenario for Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Despite the recent stumbles, Kane remains steadfast and optimistic. In an Instagram post, he acknowledged the tough week, expressing disappointment in the team's performances not meeting their high standards. “No hiding from a tough week with performances and results not at the level we expect from ourselves. Got to pull together as a group and push forward – big run of important games coming up to turn it round.”

The setbacks include a significant defeat against table-topping Bayer Leverkusen, followed by a European stumble against Lazio. The frustration continued with another unexpected loss to Bochum, despite Kane adding to his impressive goal tally for the season, reaching 29 goals in just 30 appearances.

As Bayern faces a challenging period, Harry Kane's determination to turn things around is evident. The team's star striker remains committed to the collective effort, aiming to overcome the recent hurdles and pursue the coveted Bundesliga trophy. The upcoming important games will be crucial in determining Bayern Munich's fate, and Kane is ready to lead the charge for success.