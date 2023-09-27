Jamal Musiala, the sensational midfielder of Bayern Munich, is setting his sights on the coveted Ballon d'Or in the coming years. The young German talent has made an explosive start to his career with the Bundesliga giants, achieving remarkable success.

Musiala, speaking to @SportBild, stated, “In 1 or 2 years, I want to be at the highest possible level. I want to be one of the best players in the world; it's my plan and ambition. That's my idea, and I hope to compete in the Ballon d'Or.”

Since making his first-team debut in 2020, Musiala has been on a winning spree, securing every Bundesliga title since his arrival. Additionally, he celebrated his debut season by clinching the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. The 2022/23 season marked a pinnacle in Musiala's career, where he dazzled with 16 goals and 16 assists in 47 appearances. He has made 130 appearances and netted 31 goals for Bayern Munich, showcasing his multifaceted skills and versatility.

Musiala has also made significant contributions on the international stage, earning 23 caps for Germany and scoring a goal. Although he began the 2023/24 season quietly, without a goal or assist to his name, his last appearance for Bayern Munich against Manchester United displayed his midfield dominance. However, a subsequent injury concern led manager Thomas Tuchel to withhold him from Bundesliga action.

With Musiala's unwavering determination and his meteoric rise, it's no surprise that he aspires to join the elite ranks of Ballon d'Or contenders shortly. As he continues to shine for Bayern Munich and the German national team, football fans worldwide will eagerly watch his journey toward achieving this lofty ambition.