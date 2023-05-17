German midfielder Joshua Kimmich will not leave Bayern Munich this summer, ending his reported saga on a potential move to FC Barcelona. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has been under pressure despite being new to the club as the Bavarians crashed out of the Champions League to Manchester City and are battling Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga title.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich’s stance on Kimmich is clear. He is an important part of the club’s project going into next season, and the club won’t be negotiating his transfer any time soon. Last weekend, Barcelona secured their La Liga crown for the first time since 2019. However, their board knows their club’s financial situation and that they would be offloading players.

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie De Jong has always been a subject of transfer in the past 12 months as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants him at Old Trafford. With Sergio Busquets already confirmed to leave this summer, the Catalans are looking for fresh faces in the middle of the park. However, the Barca fans can forget about seeing Kimmich in their coveted purple kit next season.

Kimmich has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Allianz Arena since his emergence into the first team of Bayern Munich under Pep Guardiola. Although he started as a full-back as a direct replacement for Phillip Lahm, he has emerged as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in European football. He was also massively influential in the team that won six trophies in 2020 under Hansi Flick. Now, the German international will add more chapters to his tale with Bayern Munich.