Harry Kane's Bundesliga dominance soars as he breaks records, becoming the highest-scoring Englishman in the league's history.

Harry Kane's meteoric rise in the Bundesliga persists as the English striker breaks more records, propelling Bayern Munich to new heights and etching his name in German football history.

Kane's 18th goal of the season secured Bayern's commanding 1-0 victory over FC Koln, elevating the team to the top of the Bundesliga. This goal not only cemented Kane's position as the league's top scorer but also carved two remarkable milestones—marking him as the highest-scoring Englishman in Bundesliga history and the first player ever to notch 18 goals in the first 12 games of a Bundesliga campaign.

On the team's performance, Kane remarked, “It was a really good game for us today. Some people look at the result and might have expected a little more. But it was a fantastic game from everyone.”

In this relentless pursuit of records, Kane's feat surpasses the previous benchmarks set by football icons Kevin Keegan and Jadon Sancho. During his Hamburg stint, Keegan tallied 17 Bundesliga goals in a season, a record later matched by Sancho before Kane arrived at Bayern.

With 18 league goals and an additional four in the Champions League, Kane's extraordinary goal-scoring prowess solidifies his reputation as a relentless force spearheading Bayern's attack. His consistency and precision in front of the net showcase his exceptional capabilities on the Bundesliga stage.

Amidst the accolades, Kane eyes further milestones, setting sights on Robert Lewandowski's record of 22 goals in the first half of the 2020/21 season. As Bayern heads towards the winter break with four league fixtures remaining, Kane's relentless drive hints at more record-breaking feats in his Bundesliga journey, emphasizing an unparalleled determination and a goal-scoring prowess that continues to reshape the league's history.