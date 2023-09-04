The Baylor Bears football team added injury to insult after a shocking opening week loss to Texas State, as Baylor head coach Dave Aranda announced the Bears will be losing quarterback Blake Shapen for 2-3 weeks to an MCL injury, via Brett McMurphy.

Blake Shapen, a Junior QB who started 13 games last season for Baylor, was 21-for-31 for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions in the loss to Texas State. Shapen threw for nearly 2800 yards last year as Baylor football's starting QB.

With Shapen out, Sawyer Robertson is expected to get the first start of his college career against Utah. Robertson, a transfer from Mississippi State, is a redshirt sophomore who has seen sparse game action as a collegiate quarterback. Robertson was a four-star prospect out of high school in Lubbock, Texas.

The passing game in the upset loss to Texas State was one of the few areas Baylor showed promise in, as Baylor struggled to move the football effectively in the running game and were shredded defensively in the secondary. Upcoming games against Utah, Long Island, and Texas represent two difficult matchups for Robertson, with the Utes allowing only 11 points in their opening-week matchup against Florida.

Shapen's knee injury creates an even bigger hole for the Bears to climb out of, as he's been solid at the position and has played against top defenses in the past. Baylor, who finished 6-7 last year under Aranda, went just 4-5 in conference coming off a Sugar Bowl victory and AP Top-5 finish to the 2021 season.

With a new quarterback behind center to replace Blake Shapen after his injury, the Bears will play host to the No. 14 ranked Utah Utes on Saturday, September 9th.