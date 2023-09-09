Baylor football was desperate for a strong showing Saturday versus No. 12 Utah after suffering a big upset loss at home to Texas State in their season opener. Amid these dire times, ESPN analyst and Bears great Robert Griffin III opted for a joke before storming the field in McLane Stadium with legions of Baylor fans, via ClutchPoints.

Unfortunately, and confusingly, Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry was the recipient of this random jab. “I’m getting in the thick of it like Kyle Lowry. Let’s go!” Griffin said before joining in on the fun. Obviously, weight jokes are going to be automatically controversial in this day and age, but the abrupt nature of this shot is what really left an impact.

“I’m getting in the thick of it like Kyle Lowry. Let’s go!” – Robert Griffin III running out onto the field with Baylor fans 🤣pic.twitter.com/b20LJjmMqT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

Now, it should be noted that the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner has made Lowry-centric jokes before, per Arhaan Raje of Sportskeeda, so there is some history already there. Perhaps this was just harmless fun between two guys who might even have correspondence in their personal lives. Or maybe the NBA champion is a preferred punchline of Griffin.

If it is the latter, one would have to question the reason for landing such a blow in a Baylor football game. Lowry's alma mater Villanova is not on the Bears' schedule or their radar. Without knowing the history between these two, many fans are going to be puzzled and turned off.

In any case, Baylor fell short against the Utes, 20-13. One can only assume such a result put a big smile on Kyle Lowry ‘s face. The program and fan base might have just gained a new and unforeseen rival.