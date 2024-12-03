ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Top-25 match-up as Baylor visits UConn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-UConn prediction and pick.

Baylor comes into the game sitting at 5-2 on the year. They opened up the year with a loss to Gonzaga before winning four straight, including a win over a ranked St. John's. Still, they would fall by 15 to Tennessee before beating New Orleans. Meanwhile, UConn is 5-3 on the year. They started the year 4-0 before losing to Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton at the Maui Invitational. They would rebound last time out, beating Maryland Eastern Shore 99-45.

These two teams have faced just once before. UConn took the 96-88 win in that meeting.

Here are the Baylor-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-UConn Odds

Baylor: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +150

UConn: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs. UConn

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is ranked 23rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are eighth in offensive efficiency and 76th in defensive efficiency on the year. Baylor has been solid on offense this year. They are 25th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 16th in assists per game. Further, they are 11th in field goal attempts per game this year.

Norchad Omier has led the way for Baylor this year. He is scoring 15.9 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounds this year. He has 10.4 rebounds per game, plus he adds two assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Josh Ojianwuna. Ojianwuna is scoring 5.9 points per game but adds 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In the backcourt, Jeremy Roach leads the way. Roch is scoring 13.3 points per game while leading the team with 4.7 assists per game. Further, he adds to rebounds per game. He is joined by Jayden Nunn. Nunn is scoring 12.9 points per game this year, while also adding 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals. Robert Wright III has also been solid. He is scoring 11.9 points per game while adding 4.7 assists and two rebounds per game. Finally, VJ Edgecombe has been solid on defense and the boards. While he does add 11 points per game, he also has 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this year.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn is ranked 24th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sixth in offensive efficiency and 85th in defensive efficiency on the year. UConn has also been solid on offense. They are 20th in the nation in points per game, while sitting third in assists per game. Further, they are tenth in the nation in effective field goal percentage. UConn is also 38th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage this year.

Alex Karaban leads the way for UConn. He is scoring 15.9 points per game, while also adding 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Further, he has two blocks per game. Still, he did miss the last game against Maryland Eastern Shore. He is joined in the front court by Liam McNeeley. McNeeley is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Tarris Reed Jr. leads the team in rebounding this year. He has nine rebounds per game while scoring 11.1 points, plus having 1.5 blocks and one assist.

In the backcourt, Solo Ball leads the way. He is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 45.5 percent from three this year. Hassan Diarra leads the team in assists this year. He has 4.8 assists per game this year, while also scoring 8.1 points. Further, he adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this year.

Final Baylor-UConn Prediction & Pick

A major concern for UConn in this one is the health of Alex Karaban. He is their leading scorer and one of the best shooters on the team. If he is out, that will be a major disadvantage for UConn. Further, UConn has struggled against better teams. Currently, the best win on their record is covering the 35.5 points over Sacred Heart. Baylor has covered just three times this year but does have a win over St. John's on their resume. Baylor also dominates the offensive glass. They are third in the nation in offensive rebounds per game, while sitting ninth in offensive rebounding percentage. UConn is solid on the defensive glass, but losing Karaban will make the disparity even larger than it already is. This will be a tight game regardless, but Baylor has been the better team and will cover in this one.

Final Baylor-UConn Prediction & Pick: Baylor +3.5 (-102)