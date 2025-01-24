ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack Big 12 teams face off as Baylor faces Utah. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Utah prediction and pick.

Baylor comes into the game at 12-6 on the year. They opened up the year with a loss to Gonzaga before four straight wins, including wins over ranked Arkansas and St. John's they would then fall to Tennessee before beating New Orleans. Baylor would then fall to UConn 76-72. Baylor would go on to win five more in a row before a loss to Iowa State. Since then, they are just 3-2, but last time out, they faced Kansas State. It was a tight first half, but Kansas State led the game 30-26. Still, Baylor would make the comeback, winning the game 70-62.

Meanwhile, Utah comes into the game 11-7 on the year. they opened the year strong, winning eight of their first ten games. Still, they would lose four straight from there, including an 81-56 loss to Baylor on the road. They would then win three in a row before facing Houston last time out. It was a game of complete domination for Houston. they held Utah to just 17 points in the first half, while leading 41-17. Then, they continued the domination. Utah would manage just 36 total points, falling 70-36.

Here are the Baylor-Utah College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Utah Odds

Baylor: -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -130

Utah: +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 145.5 (-105)

Under: 145.5 (-115)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Utah

Time: 4:30 PM ET/ 1:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is ranked 28th in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 64th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Baylor has been solid on offense this year. They are 61st in the nation in points per game while sitting 87th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been great from three this year, sitting 79th in the nation in three points percentage.

Baylor is led by Norchas Omier, who leads the team in both points and rebounds. He comes into the game with 15.1 points per game while also adding 10.1 rebounds per game. Further, he adds 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Josh Ojianwuna. Ojianwuna comes in with 7.6 points per game while adding 6.8 rebounds per game.

In the backcourt,t VJ Edgecombe leads the way. He comes into the game with 13.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. Edgecombe is joined in the backcourt by Jeremy Roach. Roach is scoring 11.9 points per game, while also adding 3.5 assists. Finally, Robert Wright III leads the team in assists, with 4.8 per game. He also adds 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah is ranked 82nd in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 107th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 68th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Utah is 72nd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 66th in effective field goal percentage. Utah also moves the ball well, sitting fourth in the nation in assists per game, and 20th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Gabe Madsen leads the way for Utah this year. He comes in with 15.3 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is joined in the backcourt by Mason Madsen. He is scoring 9.2 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

In the frontcourt, Ezra Ausar leads the way. He is scoring 10.6 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds this year. Lawson Lovering joined him in the front court. Lovering comes into the game with 9.9 points per game, with 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Meanwhile, Keanu Dawes leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game, while also adding 8.1 points and an assist.

Final Baylor-Utah Prediction & Pick

While both teams are better on offense, this game could hinge on the defensive units. Baylor is 85th in the nation in opponent points per game, while Utah is 103rd. Still, Baylor is 198th in opponent shooting efficiency this year while Utah is 23rd. Further, Baylor's strength on offense is from three, while Utah is 87th in the nation against the three. Utah also shoots a lot of threes, sitting 55th in the nation in three-point attempts, and Baylor is 349th against the three this year. Utah also moved the ball well, sitting fourth in assists per game, while Baylor is 311th in opponent assists per game. This game will be close, but take Utah with the points.

Final Baylor-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah +2.5 (-118)