If Robert Kraft decides he wants to move on from Bill Belichick, he seems to have a dream scenario on who he wants to be the New England Patriots' next head coach and general manager.

Kraft's two “home run hires” to replace both of Belichick's roles would be Mike Vrabel as the Patriots' next head coach and Nick Caserio to become their next general manager, two sources close to the team reportedly told Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Of course, trying to hire both Vrabel and Caserio would be pretty difficult for the Patriots considering both are employed by other teams. Vrabel has enjoyed a relatively successful tenure with the Tennessee Titans, making the playoffs in three of his first five seasons with the team and winning Coach of the Year in 2021. Caserio is in his third year as the Houston Texans' general manager and appears to have finally hit on his major moves, getting off to a 4-4 start with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way.

But both have past ties to the Patriots that could entice them to return to New England. Vrabel played with the team for eight seasons, winning three Super Bowls and being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in October. In fact, he even mentioned referred to New England as “we” when he gave a halftime speech during their win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.

Caserio, meanwhile, worked with the Patriots for 20 seasons before the Texans hired him as their general manager in 2021.

What Bill Belichick had to say about the rumors surrounding his job status with the Patriots.

Belichick's seat has never been hotter than now during his 24-year tenure with the Patriots. The team fell to 2-7 with their loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, remaining in last place in the AFC as they're the lone team in the conference to win just two games.

As rumors of his potential firing seem to grow, Belichick was asked if he was given any assurances from Kraft about his job over the rest of the season.

“Yeah, my focus is on getting ready for the Colts,” Belichick replied.

In a follow-up, Belichick was asked if he felt he was coaching for his job in this week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts,” he added.