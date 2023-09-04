The Chicago Bears are looking to make a statement in Week 1 of the NFL season as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers at home, and safety Jaquan Brisker came out with a warning ahead of the matchup.

“I'm itching. I'm waiting. It's Packers week, so I know it's going to be live,” Jaquan Brisker said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay. I can't wait. They didn't get to see me last year. They are going to get to see me this year.”

Brisker played in 15 games last season, according to Pro Football Reference. The two games he missed were against the Packers, as he mentioned.

The Packers are the Bears' biggest rival, and Bears fans undoubtedly will love hearing that Brisker takes on the same mindset that the fans do when a game against the Packers is coming up.

The Bears have been on the losing end of the rivalry with the Packers for a long time, and with Aaron Rodgers leaving, this could be an opening for the Bears to start their own winning streak.

The Packers beat the Bears in both games last season, but the Bears made multiple moves to strengthen their roster on both sides of the ball. They have given Justin Fields more weapons and protection, with the trade for DJ Moore as the headliner. The linebacker room is improved tremendously with Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards signing in free agency.

The time is now for Justin Fields, Brisker and the Bears to make a statement in week 1.