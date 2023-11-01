Not many expected the Chicago Bears to be a buyer at the NFL trade deadline, but you can understand why head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles wanted to get a player like Montez Sweat right away. Eberflus explained why Sweat was such an appealing trade target, via Kevin Fishbain.

“When I evaluated him coming out … and also since he's been in the pros, what's unique about him, he's one heckuva pass rusher,” Eberflus said. “And he's a really good run player. Plays with a great motor. He's a great practice player.”

Why the Bears traded for Montez Sweat

While Chicago won't be competing for the postseason this year, acquiring Sweat prior to free agency accomplishes a few things for the Bears aside from providing a high-floor pass rusher to a defense that has failed to generate any sort of pressure. The Bears get a chance now to find talent to fit around Sweat as a defensive building block on the line, and Sweat's ability to stop the run doesn't jeopardize anything Chicago wants to do strategically.

Despite the lackluster overall record, the Bears have been great at stopping the run this season. Sweat can add edge pressure on quarterbacks while not sacrificing anything in the run game, and the Bears can now approach the draft and free agency with more of a “best player available” approach knowing that Sweat will be holding down one side of the defensive line.

While the cost of a 2nd-round pick isn't cheap, if the Bears are able to extend Montez Sweat's contract and keep him around long-term as a defensive fixture for years to come, Matt Eberflus's job will suddenly become a lot easier.