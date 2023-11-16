With starting RB Khalil Herbert returning from a stint on the IR, the Chicago Bears are releasing a piece from their running back room

After firmly establishing himself as the successor in the Chicago Bears backfield to David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert was just starting to find his footing this season when he went down with an ankle injury in the Bears first win of the season, a Thursday Night Football victory over the Washington Commanders. The ankle injury landed Herbert on the IR following a two-game stretch where he had rushed for 179 yards on 28 carries. In Herbert's absence, the Bears have been forced to lean more heavily on free agent acquisition D'Onta Foreman, rookie Roschon Johnson, and fourth-year journeyman Darrynton Evans. Unfortunately for Evans, Herbert's return has forced him out of Chicago.

With Herbert elevated back to the active roster, the Bears waived Darrynton Evans on Thursday afternoon, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago-Tribune. Evans has spent the majority of his short career on practice squads, but in the past two seasons, he's appeared in eleven games for the Bears. Earlier this season, in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Evans rushed for a career high 48 yards on 14 carries. This was just one week after he scored the first rushing touchdown of his career a week earlier against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After Evans appeared in six games for the Bears last year, he bounced around on the practice squads of the Colts, Bills, and Dolphins before the Bears re-signed him on October 9th, shortly after Herbert was placed on the injured reserve.

The Bears are yet again in the mix for the number one pick this year (and in 2024, thanks to the Carolina Panthers, they'll have double the chances). Chicago will visit Detroit on Sunday afternoon.