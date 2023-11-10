Bears RB D'Onta Foreman continued an impressive stretch that will stun many fans in the team's TNF win vs Panthers

It was going to be extremely difficult for fans to walk away from a Chicago Bears versus Carolina Panthers matchup with a great deal of pride, but one player ensured that there was at least one positive takeaway to glean from this lackluster Thursday Night Football game.

Bears running back D'Onta Foreman logged a season-high 21 carries for 80 rushing yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter en route to the team's 16-13 victory. On the surface, those numbers look rather pedestrian, but the veteran continued a stretch that is should catch many people by surprise.

Since Week 6, Foreman is tallying the second-most rushing yards after contact in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. While the former Texas Longhorns star has always had a knack for plowing through the defense with his 6-foot, 236-pound frame, he appears to be especially resilient this season.

Bears running back D'Onta Foreman currently ranks 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards after contact since Week 6. 🔹 Tonight: 55 of 73 yards after contact

🔹 Since Week 6: 266 (2nd in NFL) Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/FRGc765Ns8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 10, 2023

No one knew what the 27-year-old's role would be in a crowded Chicago backfield that also includes Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert. The team placed Herbert on the injured reserve (ankle) in early October, allowing Foreman to significantly increase his number of touches. He has 287 yards on 4.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns, as well as a receiving score.

D'Onta Foreman has a strong chance of maintaining his newfound workhorse role (20 carries or more in two straight games) until Herbert is activated off the IR. That time is likely coming soon, but this back will figure out how to adapt just as he has throughout his career.

The Bears (3-7) visit the Detroit Lions (6-2) in Week 11.