The Chicago Bears are seemingly zeroing in on selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick after trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and although many on the outside believe that is the right move, it does not mean that the move is not emotional for Fields' former teammates, including wide receiver DJ Moore, who built chemistry with Fields in the 2023 season.
“Whoever we get, I'm going to be excited to work with them,” DJ Moore said, according to Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “Business is business. Nobody wanted (Justin Fields) to go. But at the end of the day, that's what the organization made the plans to do.”
Moore previously expressed that he preferred to stay with Fields, backing the quarterback he played with in 2023 and found success with as the season went along. However, it seems like Moore is still excited to work with the next quarterback, presumably Caleb Williams.
The Bears' unique route to Caleb Williams
It is a unique situation for the Bears. Usually, the team that holds the No. 1 pick is a lot worse from a talent standpoint. Instead, Williams will join a team that went 7-10 last year and came on strong in the second half of the season. There are good weapons at his disposal with Moore and Keenan Allen, and he has a good defense as well. If Williams lives up to the hype, the Bears could be a playoff team immediately with him under center.
The trade the Bears made with the Panthers could be franchise-altering. It played out about as well as anyone could have imagined, as the Bears landed the No. 1 pick after a year in which there was real progress seen overall as a roster.
The Bears move on from Fields after three seasons with the team. He showed some promise, especially as a runner. However, there were questions regarding Fields' ability to read the defense as a passer and take advantage with his arm. There were never any questions when it came to Fields' physical ability, but it was about whether he had the ability to recognize things with his eyes.
Given the questions that were still present with Fields, and the fact that Williams has been viewed as a generational quarterback prospect for multiple years, it makes a lot of sense for Ryan Poles to pull the trigger on this move.
The biggest determining factor of being a true contender in the NFL is the level of quarterback play you have. Given the talent on the Bears' roster, there is a real chance that the team could emerge as a contender in the NFC in the next few years if Williams is who the league thinks he is.
If that is the case, Moore will be happy to catch passes from Williams for the foreseeable future.